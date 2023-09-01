Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.36 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $732.99 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,354,541 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.