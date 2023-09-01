Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.00.

ATD stock opened at C$70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$54.12 and a 52 week high of C$71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

