Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $8,420,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.