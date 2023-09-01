Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $76.07 million and approximately $617,743.03 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006980 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

