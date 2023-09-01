Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 2.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 479,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,238,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -306.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

