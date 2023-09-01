Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.26.

Altium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Altium alerts:

About Altium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.