Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells $155,500.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,992,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,831,863.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

