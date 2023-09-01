Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.75 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

