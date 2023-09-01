American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

