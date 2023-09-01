America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 791,200 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRMT traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,200. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

