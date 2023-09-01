Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AP opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
