Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

AP opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.