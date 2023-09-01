Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2023 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $820.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – W.W. Grainger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $647.00 to $653.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $795.00 to $790.00.

7/12/2023 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $820.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $815.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $706.27. The company had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $742.60 and a 200-day moving average of $700.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

Get WW Grainger Inc alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW Grainger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW Grainger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.