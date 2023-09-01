Analyzing Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) and The Competition

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors -77.33% -161.51% -16.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A 7.18 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors $547.69 million $20.59 million 59.16

Analyst Recommendations

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors 240 1169 1789 59 2.51

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 71.61%. Given Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA competitors beat Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

