Analyzing Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 95.00%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s $492.42 million 0.07 -$44.69 million ($3.85) -0.65

This table compares HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s -9.94% -118.19% -11.64%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

