Analyzing OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OTC Markets Group and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $105.15 million 6.36 $30.81 million $2.39 23.48 QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.60 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

OTC Markets Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

This table compares OTC Markets Group and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 26.81% 85.57% 33.19% QuoteMedia 3.50% -54.11% 9.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OTC Markets Group and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OTC Markets Group beats QuoteMedia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data. The company provides Real-Time Level 2 Data that provides liquidity display service for retail investors; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market, and online capital raising solutions. Further, it offers OTCIQ, an investor relations portal. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

