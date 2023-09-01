Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.31 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $185.13 million and $9.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01867339 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $9,334,064.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

