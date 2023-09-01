AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $192.77 on Monday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

