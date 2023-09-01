Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $136.87. 145,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $167.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $3.97 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

