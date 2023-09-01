Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,400. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 173.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $85,648,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

