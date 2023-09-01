Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and have sold 12,877,886 shares valued at $348,110,582. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

