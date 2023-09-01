argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $595.00 to $600.00. The stock had previously closed at $502.49, but opened at $519.23. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $516.85, with a volume of 16,763 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.73.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.