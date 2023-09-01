Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

