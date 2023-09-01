Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 36 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 17.65 ($0.22). 420,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a PE ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.60.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.