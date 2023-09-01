Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 36 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 17.65 ($0.22). 420,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a PE ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.60.
About Arrow Exploration
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.