Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.60.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.