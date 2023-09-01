Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %
LON:AXL traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.60.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
