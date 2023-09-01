ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,750,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $7.09 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.