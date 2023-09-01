ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.60. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 414,714 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 18,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $133,412.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,208 shares of company stock valued at $781,313. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.