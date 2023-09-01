Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Arteris Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.77 on Friday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Arteris had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 93.50%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 42,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $308,233.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,791.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,764 shares of company stock valued at $762,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 422,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 154,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

