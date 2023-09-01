Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
