Arweave Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00015967 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $272.01 million and $4.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,028.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00795303 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00121343 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000343 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.