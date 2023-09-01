Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Down 2.7%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.72 and last traded at $97.22. 130,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 468,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

