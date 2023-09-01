Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $9.10 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Aspen Pharmacare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.