AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $98,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 1,228,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

