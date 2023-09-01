ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.24 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

