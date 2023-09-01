Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.17. 98,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

