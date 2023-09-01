Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of 203.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.