Atlas Pearls Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:ATP)

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Atlas Pearls alerts:

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and supplies south sea pearls in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Pearls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Pearls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.