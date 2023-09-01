Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. 34,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

