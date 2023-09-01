Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $128.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $132.00.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.95 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

