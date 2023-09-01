Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,312.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments, Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

