AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 693.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1 %

AutoNation stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.46. 56,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.