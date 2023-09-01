AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.33 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,485.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,510.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

