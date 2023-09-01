Aviva PLC Acquires 15,481 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 27.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 161.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 118,244 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $210.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,615. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

