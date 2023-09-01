Aviva PLC Acquires 38,289 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

