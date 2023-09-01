Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.16. 32,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

