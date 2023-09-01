Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Avantor worth $31,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

