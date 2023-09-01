Aviva PLC Buys 17,010 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.72. 50,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,948. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average is $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.