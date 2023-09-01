Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399,536 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,955,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.