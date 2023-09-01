Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 121,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,039. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

