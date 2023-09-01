Aviva PLC Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.