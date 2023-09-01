Aviva PLC Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. 42,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

